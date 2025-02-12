Etsy (ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08.

Etsy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

