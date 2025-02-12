Euroseas (ESEA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter.
Euroseas Stock Up 0.3 %
ESEA stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. Euroseas has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.
