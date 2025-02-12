Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,193,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

