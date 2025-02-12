First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $38.19.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

