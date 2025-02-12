First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

FTSL opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

