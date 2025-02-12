Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of FIVE opened at $88.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $212.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

