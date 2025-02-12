Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 89,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

FTF stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

