FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Position Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $948.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.