GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.94 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 74.75 ($0.93). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 77.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 5,739,672 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 341.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £671.68 million, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.34.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -402.30%.

In other news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,008.90 ($4,991.78). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

