Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,119,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,231,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 493.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 317,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 263,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,631 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 603,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 166,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

