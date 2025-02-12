Global-E Online (GLBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

