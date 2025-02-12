Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
SNSR opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.