Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $506,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

SNSR opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

