Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NYSE GHM opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $417.58 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 85.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Graham by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

