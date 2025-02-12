Graham (NYSE:GHM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Graham Stock Performance
NYSE GHM opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.55. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $417.58 million, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.71.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.