Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) PT Set at C$0.42 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Stock Down 14.3 %
Grid Metals stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Grid Metals has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.28.
Grid Metals Company Profile
