Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) PT Set at C$0.42 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Metals Stock Down 14.3 %

Grid Metals stock opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Grid Metals has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

