GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in GSK were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in GSK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

