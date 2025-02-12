Guggenheim Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $44.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.51% from the company’s previous close.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.65. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $56,786.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,692.64. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,892 shares of company stock worth $1,811,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Immunovant by 46.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 73.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

