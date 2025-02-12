Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $15.75. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1,234,260 shares trading hands.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
