Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $15.75. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1,234,260 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1821 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 69,302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

