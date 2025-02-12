Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth approximately $844,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 96,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HWC opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

