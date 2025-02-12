Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,561 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $136,122,000 after purchasing an additional 247,865 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,430,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 12,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average of $201.24. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.