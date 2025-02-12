Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HE. Barclays initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,397,000 after buying an additional 1,112,150 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $145,200,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7,986.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,340,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,471,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 449,873 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

