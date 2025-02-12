HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for XFOR Earnings

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.12. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,412.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,323.70. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.