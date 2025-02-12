Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,420.28. The trade was a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

