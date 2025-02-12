Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,228,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 677,739 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 499,572 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 384,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,539,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 206,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,792 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of HLF opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $526.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

