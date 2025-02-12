Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after buying an additional 1,253,259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,927 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 725,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.