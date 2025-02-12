IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.51% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RXL opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

