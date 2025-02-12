IMC Chicago LLC Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.59% of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SRS opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.58. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $71.92.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Profile
