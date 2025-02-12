IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.14% of GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

CONI stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.1644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

