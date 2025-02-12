IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 2.61% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

