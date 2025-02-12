IMC Chicago LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 181.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

ERY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (ERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERY was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

