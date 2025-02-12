iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.