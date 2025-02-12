iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,524,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,453,000 after acquiring an additional 361,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after purchasing an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,096,000 after purchasing an additional 247,190 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,428,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,758,000 after buying an additional 146,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,351,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

