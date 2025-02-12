Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $11.21. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 215,477 shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

