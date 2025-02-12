Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $189.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

