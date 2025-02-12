Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in KE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of KE by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

