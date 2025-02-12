Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $270,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
