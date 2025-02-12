Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 23,557 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FormFactor by 55.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 33.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,371,893.29. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.