Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 450 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 293,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 497,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The mining company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 93.80%.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.95 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $23.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 339.52%.

About Mesabi Trust

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.