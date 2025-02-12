Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 450 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 293,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 497,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MSB stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The mining company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 93.80%.
Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.95 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $23.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 93.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 339.52%.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
