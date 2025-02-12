Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $112,275,139.89. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,494 shares of company stock valued at $90,587,400 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

