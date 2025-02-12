JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Price

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRC stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.46. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

