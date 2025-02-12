JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Welch Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.