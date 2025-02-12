JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average of $231.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

