JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 53,763 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 244.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $77,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 95.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Denny’s
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.