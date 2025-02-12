JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 53,763 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 244.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $77,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 95.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $83,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $344.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

