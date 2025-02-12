Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

ALL opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

