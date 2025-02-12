Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Stock Down 5.7 %

LNTH opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

