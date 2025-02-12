Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

In other Lantheus news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.24.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

