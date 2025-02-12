Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.
Leggett & Platt Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
