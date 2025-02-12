LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

