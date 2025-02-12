Loews (NYSE:L) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Loews by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $12,727,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.