Macquarie Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $276,923.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,298.21. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,813 shares of company stock worth $3,041,724. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after buying an additional 1,645,640 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 122,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.