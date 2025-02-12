McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,628,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,790,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,648 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 102,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $411.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total value of $414,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $14,333,540. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

